Hollister Tigers

The Hollister Tigers football team recorded their 2nd loss of the season on the road against the Marshfield Bluejays on Friday, Sept. 9.

Hollister, coming off of a win against the East Newton Patriots in the previous week, trailed against Marshfield at half time with a score of 14-6 in Marshfield’s favor.

The Tigers tied the game up in the 3rd quarter but lost the lead in the 4th quarter, scoring one touchdown to Marshfield’s two. The Bluejays took the victory with a final score of 28-20.

The Tigers will defend their title at home against the Reeds Spring Wolves in the much anticipated Backyard Battle on Friday, Sept. 16.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates picked up their first win of the season, and Head Coach Aaron Hafner the first win of his Branson coaching career, topping the Willard Tigers 21-19 at Pirate Stadium.

The Pirates win comes after being held to only 3 points in their first two games. The Branson defense snagged five turnovers from Willard, special teams turned in two big plays, and the offense fed off those plays to score three touchdowns.

Willard had the first score of the game, a 1-yard touchdown run from Owen Bushnell to take a 7-0 lead.

Branson tied the game with a six-yard touchdown from Cade Grimm with 8:33 to go in the first half. Quarterback Luke McCormick gave Branson the lead in the third quarter, when he bounced off two tacklers for a one-yard touchdown run, for a 14-7 advantage.

Willard pulled within one after a four-yard touchdown pass but the extra point kick was blocked.

Branson stretched their lead to 21-13 on a 4-yard touchdown keeper from McCormick with 3:06 left in the 4th quarter.

Willard scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds left in 4th quarter to pull within two points, 21-19, but they were unable to convert a two-point conversion when the Branson defense was able to stop a run by Bushnell.

Branson sealed the win after recovering an onside kick.

“It’s always good to get a win because our players and coaches are working really hard to be successful,” Hafner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our goal is to keep improving throughout the season so we are playing our best football at the end of the season. We made a lot of mistakes on Friday, so we must clean those things up against a great opponent next week.”

The Pirates are on the road Friday, Sept. 16, when they face state-ranked and unbeaten Nixa who upset Class 5 No. 1 Carthage 22-21.

“Nixa is very good,” Hafner said. “They have a lot of team speed and veteran players that make them one of the best teams in the state. Coach Perry and his staff have done a great job in developing their players and preparing them for the 2022 season. We need to focus on the Branson Pirates and control what we can control. Improvement and toughness is the key to our success.”

Forsyth Panthers

On Friday, Sept. 9, the Forsyth Panthers traveled to face the Blue Jays in Clever.

The Panthers defeated the Clever team 49-28. Bringing their season to 2:1.

The Forsyth team will host their first home game on Friday, Sept. 16 against the Fair Grove Eagles.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Wolves dominated the gridiron under the Friday night lights at Carl Langley Field.

The Reeds Spring Wolves hosted the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish on Friday, Sept.9.

The Wolves took a quick lead in the first quarter when Quarterback No. 7 Blandy Burall, a junior at Reeds Spring, showed some skill with a 43 yard pass to No. 1 Senior Wide Receiver Addison Abshire. The kick was good, giving the Wolves a 7 point lead in the first three minutes of play.

Senior Running Back No. 23 Preston Blubaugh ran a 10 yard touchdown scoring once again for the Wolves. Then a 32 yard touchdown pass from Burall to Abshire, which gave the Wolves a commanding lead over Springfield Catholic.

Burall followed this up with a 53 yard touchdown pass to Defensive Back No. 30 Senior Caden Wiest. Burall sent a 34 yard pass to Wide Receiver No. 13 Junior James Dawdy before he was taken down. Wiest was on the receiving end of another touchdown pass, this time for 20 yards, from Burall.

The Wolves shut out the Irish in the first half, 56 -0.

In the second half, the Wolves sent their younger players onto the field. They gained some experience but did not score again. They gave up one touchdown to the Fighting Irish.

The final score 56-7 in favor of the Wolves, who are 2-1 in the season. The top offensive players for the Wolves were Burall, Abshire, and Wiest.

Burall threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another. He finished the game with a 50% in completed passes, with 185 yards, zero interceptions. Abshire and Wiest each had two touchdown receptions. Abshire gained 78 yards on the passing plays and had 39 Yds/Rec. Wiest gained 73 yards on the passing plays and had 36 Yds/Rec. No. 23 Preston Blubaugh, No. 17 Jace Bolin, and No. 25 Chris Daniels all rushed for touchdowns.

The Wolves will travel to Hollister this Friday for the Backyard Battle. Reeds Spring is hoping to win back the title after Hollister beat them last year, which marked the first time in Hollister’s history they were triumphant over the Wolves.

Look for coverage of the Backyard Battle in next week’s edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.