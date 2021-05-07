The Branson Lady Pirates soccer team will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 District 10 bracket.
The Lady Pirates will face No. 3 Springifeld Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Springfield Catholic High School.
The Lady Irish are 10-5-1 so far this season. They are most recently ranked No. 9 in the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association poll. Branson is ranked No. 14.
The Lady Irish and Lady Pirates have had nine similar opponents this season. The only differences have been against Camdenton, which Branson defeated 2-1 in overtime and Catholic lost 1-0, and Republic, which Catholic defeated 2-0 and Branson lost 8-0.
The winner will play the winner of the Glendale-West Plains game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
