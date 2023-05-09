Ballparks of America have renovated an Ozarks’ baseball tradition and are hoping to bring a new legacy to the shores of Table Rock Lake.

Sho Me Baseball camp, which began in 1958, will again be open to baseball squads from around the world to come and spend the week practicing, playing games, and enjoying the Ozarks and Table Rock Lake. Founders Ernie Nevel and Goldie Howard had ties to Major League Baseball, and used those connections to bring MLB players to the camp south of Branson West to meet with players who came for a summer camp style focused baseball experience.

In 1964, former Kansas State baseball coach Bob Brasher took over the camp and continued the camp’s tradition of having major league players come teach the game to youth until his passing in 1979, when Phil Wilson, who played for Brasher at K-State, took over the camp.

The Schroeder family bought the complex in 1993 and closed the camp for a few years to completely renovate the park facilities. The camp reopened in 1998 with former major leaguers like St. Louis Cardinals legend Tom Pagnozzi and four-time Cy Young Award winner and former Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer Steve Carlton attending the camp to work with the kids.

In 2020, operator Chris Schroeder was forced to close the camp for two years because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Spending time with his family during the pandemic led him to re-evaluate his life priorities, and he sold the facility to Ballparks of America, who look to expand the camp’s epic history, with a collegiate baseball league running from May 22 through Aug. 13.

“We’ve had 16 months of working on this place,” Ballparks of America Owner Paul Satterwhite told attendees at the grand opening event. “We’re looking at over 65 years of history when you come out here. Ozzie Smith coached on these fields. Gaylord Perry coached on these fields.”The complex includes renovated dorms for teams to stay on site, an upgraded cafeteria, and a room filled with memorabilia.

The main field at the complex was dedicated in honor of former major leaguer and manager Bill Virdon. Virdon, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates, lived in Springfield, Missouri and was very active in the area helping youth baseball players learn and improve at the game. He was elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1983, and named a Missouri Sports Legend in 2012.

More information about the league is available at showmebaseball.com and Ballparks of America events can be found at ballparksofamerica.com.