The Blue Eye and Hollister softball teams ended their season with losses in their respective district tournaments.
Blye Eye was ranked No. 5 in the Class 1 District 4 bracket with a 3-13 record. The Lady Bulldogs lost 14-2 to No. 4 Koshkonong on Monday. They ended the season 3-14, defeating Bradleyville, Spokane and Hurley throughout the season.
Hollister made it to the semifinals of the Class 2 District 4 bracket after upsetting No. 3 Sparta 9-8 in eight innings as the No. 6 seed. The Lady Tigers lost 5-1 to No. 2 Houston on Wednesday and ended their season 8-7.
Forsyth made it to the Class 2 District 4 Championship that was played on Thursday against Houston. The results of that game were not available before the time of publication.
On Tuesday, the latest Missouri Softball Coaches Association poll came out, placing Forsyth at No. 8. In the last poll released on April 15, the Lady Panthers were not in the rankings but did receive votes.
The Class 2 District 4 champion will play on Thursday, May 13, against the District 3 champion in the state quarterfinals.
