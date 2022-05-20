SPORTS Hollister Emily Young signing .jpg

Hollister High School senior Emily Young signed her Letter of Intent to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO.

 Courtesy of Hollister School District

Hollister High School senior Emily Young has signed her Letter of Intent for the next four years.

Young will trade her tigers stripes for the purple and white of the Bearcats as she continue her education and athletic career in track and field at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, MO.

