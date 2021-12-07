The Branson Pirates varsity wrestling team competed at the 34th Annual Neosho Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Branson took 6th place as a team and had 3 individual medalists. Junior Kyshin Isringhausen, demonstrated his ability on the mat once again, earning a first place medal in his class against a returning state finalist.

According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Isringhausen, who weighs in at 132 pounds, finished his sophomore year with a silver medal in the 126-pound class in Class 3. It was his second state medal after finishing third his freshman year. He ended the season with a 34-3 overall record. He made the Academic All-State team.

Also taking first place first place in his class was junior Cade Grimm, junior at 220 pounds. Senior Jacob Rainey, at 220 pounds, took second place in his class.

Other Pirate wrestlers who had a good showing at the competition were:

- Johnny Mutarelli, who took 4th place at 106 pounds

- Tommy Mutarelli who took 4th place at 120 pounds

- Sam Wood who took 4th place at HWT.