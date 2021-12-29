Last week the Blue Eye girls basketball team defeated the Galena Bears.

On Monday, Dec. 20, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Bears. The Lady Bulldogs took an impressive lead, which they held on to throughout the match. Blue Eye won the game 66-14.

The Lady Bulldogs showed skill and teamwork on the court. Makayla Johnson led the team in rebounding with 10 rebounds. Johnson also scored 7 points. Riley Arnold led the team in scoring with 20 points. Also showcasing their scoring abilities were:

- Avery Arnold with 10 points

- Kyla Warren with 8 points

- Angelina Bettlach with 7 points

- Gracyn Fairchild with 4 points

- Emmalee Litel with 4 points

- Hailey Hobbs with 4 points

- Sam George with 2 points

The Lady Bulldogs boast a 77.8% winning percentage so far this season with a 7-2 record.

Up next for the Lady Bulldogs is the Pink and White Tournament at Drury University where they face Clever on Monday, December 27th at 9:30 am.