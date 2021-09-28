Fourteen years ago, the Hollister Tigers and Reeds Spring Wolves started a cross-town rivalry. Reeds Spring won the first thirteen years.

For the first time since the Backyard Battle began, the Tigers won. It also just so happened to be the first year Mike Johnson was at the helm of the program.

A coincidence? Doubtful.

Johnson has some really impressive credentials, but he credits the win to the players — the ones who have been building this program for several years.

“I’m so proud of these talented kids — they’ve given me everything I’ve asked of them,” Johnson said.

Johnson was previously a head coach in Colorado for 16 years before moving to Hollister last year. He coached the middle school football team and was an assistant for the high school in his first year in the area.

Junior Blake Russell acknowledged Johnson’s credentials and said he’s made a difference in the program.

“I’m glad he’s got the experience because we’ve never experienced anything like this,” Russell said. “I wanted to win it for him, for the team, everything. I wanted this more than anybody.”

Russell is a running back the Tigers have turned into a monster weapon on offense. He’s averaging almost 260 all-purpose yards per game this season. He was also responsible for three of Hollister’s four touchdowns against Reeds Spring.

While the Tigers have been competitive this season, a big part of their success has come from playing in an unconventional way compared to most high school teams. Two-point conversions are becoming more popular in football, and Johnson has had the Tigers capitalize on that this season.

However, it’s not because he just likes them.

The Tigers didn’t really have a kicker to start the season, so Johnson and the Tigers worked around that and focused heavily on two-point conversions. Of their four attempts, one worked against Reeds Spring.

“We’ve kind of found a kicker, but we prefer to go for two because we’re still a little wishy-washy with kicking but we’re getting there,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that are weapons and that are dangerous with the ball in their hands.”

Junior quarterback Luke Calovich is one of those, just like Russell. Calovich was in charge of several key plays for the Tigers not just in passing but in running as well. While Russell found the end zone three times, Calovich was able to find junior Zach Nuss on a 23-yard pass through the middle for the fourth touchdown.

“Winning this game, there’s a lot to build on here,” Calovich said. “We’re gonna keep building, and we’re not done yet.”

For Johnson, that means critiquing his own coaching from the game against Reeds Spring.

“Honestly, at the end of the game, I felt like I didn’t do enough to get it to other people. I got a little conservative with the run game instead of keeping my foot on the gas, but that’s something to keep in mind for me,” Johnson said.

It’s only halfway through the season, and Hollister still has a heck of a schedule ahead of them. The 4-1 Tigers will host Aurora, which is also 4-1, for homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1. Aurora beat Hollister 22-14 last year. The overall record between the teams is 2-2, and there’s a chance the two could meet again during the District Tournament at the end of the season.

“Every week, we’re looking forward to being the best team in Missouri. I’m just ready for the next one,” Russell said with a smile.