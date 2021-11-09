Blue Eye senior Riley Arnold finishes her high school career in Cross Country claiming Medalist Honor for a fourth straight year at the MSHSAA State Cross Country Championship.
After winning the last three years the Individual Championship in Class 1, Arnold was not phased by Blue Eye’s move from Class 1 to Class 2.
At the championship, which took place on Saturday, Nov. 6, Arnold won the Class 2 Medalist title by beating Julia Pattison of West Platte by four tenths of a second. Arnold never led in the race. In the final 100 meters, the two came down the straight away nearly neck-and-neck but Arnold pulled off a win by four-tenths of a second – 19:23 to 19.23.4.
The Lady Bulldogs ended up finishing sixth place in the team competition.
Arnold is the fourth four-time champion in MSHSAA history.
The Bulldogs also found success on the boys Side with Ryan Cardenzana taking fourth place in the individual race leading the Bulldogs to a fourth place team finish.
Arnold recently announced she has committed to run cross country and track at Southwest Baptist University.
