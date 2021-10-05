The College of the Ozarks Lady Cats volleyball team moved to 7-8 this weekend after defeating University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and losing to Lincoln Christian University on Saturday.

The first set of Match 1 went to UHSP. The Eutectics took a 10-3 lead to start. Senior Ryley Thixton and freshman Bailey Chamberlain attempted to spark a comeback, but the Eutectics won Set 1 25-15.

Thixton and freshman Brooklyn Crawford managed kills to start the second set at a 2-0 lead for the Lady Cats. UHSP fought back and took a 11-7 lead. Three kills and an ace from freshman Mica Chadwell forced the Eutectics to take a timeout. Points were traded through an 18-18 tie.

A series of kills by Chamberlain, sophomore Abi Menzies and Crawford put the Lady Cats ahead 23-20. Crawford secured the winning kill for a 25-20 win in Set 2.

In the third set, C of O and UHSP traded points. The Eutectics finally took a lead at 24-19. C of O fought all of the way back to a 25-25 tie. Back-to-back errors by UHSP gave the Lady Cats a 28-26 win.

The Lady Cats took the fire from the extra-points win and carried it into the fourth set. They jumped out to an 11-1 lead. The Eutectics got as close as 17-12, but C of O held on and fought for a 25-18 win. The Set 4 win gave the Lady Cats the 3-1 match win.

College of the Ozarks headed into the second match against Lincoln Christian with momentum. The Red Lions and Lady Cats fought to a 10-10 tie. C of O then used back-to-back Thixton kills, a Red Lion error and a kill by Crawford for a 5-1 run. Chamberlain managed the winning kill for a 25-21 win in the first set for C of O.

Lincoln Christian took a 12-7 lead and forced the Lady Cats to take a timeout in the second set. Despite attempts from Chamberlain and sophomore Kiley Counts, the Red Lions were able to win 25-20 in Set 2.

College of the Ozarks was not to be easily defeated, though. The Lady Cats took a 6-5 lead before Crawford and Menzies pushed them to a 10-6 lead. They continued to hold off LCU for a 25-20 win in the third set.

Lincoln Christian took a 10-6 lead in the fourth set and fought off the Lady Cats for a 25-16 win. The Red Lions won on a 9-3 win that they took into the fifth. They quickly took a 9-4 lead. Thixton dropped an ace, Menzies and Crawford each had kills to cut the Red Lions’ lead to 10-9, but it wasn’t enough. LCU won the fifth set 15-11 for a 3-2 match win.

Thixton led the Lady Cats with 32 kills on the weekend while Crawford followed with 29, Menzies contributed 21, and Chamberlain added 20. Chadwell led the defensive effort with 57 digs in the two matches. Counts recorded 43 digs, Thixton had 38, and freshman Morgan Austin had 26. Austin served up 90 assists to help the offensive cause.

The Lady Cats’ next match is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, against Central Baptist College. It will be held at home at the Keeter Athletic Complex.