Three Hollister High School Wrestlers advanced to state sectionals after placing in districts.
Freshman Gage Moore, senior Lucas Bare and sophomore Grant Jones placed in districts and advance to the state sectional tournament at Seneca on Feb. 27.
The three will need to place in the top three of the sectional tournament to make it to the state tournament from march 9-13 in Independence, Missouri.
