More than a dozen of the best high school players in the nation took a leap of faith and joined Head Coach Rodney Perry for the inaugural season of Link Academy, and on April 2, the team's dream became reality after they qualified for the championship game at the 2022 GEICO Nationals tournament in Ft. Meyers, Florida. The Lion’s second place title caps off an impressive first season record of 34-2.
Link Academy, affiliated with Kanakuk Kamps’ Link Year Prep School, was predicted to shoot with the best teams in the nation before their season even started, and they were ranked No. 3 in the nation going into the GEICO Nationals tournament.
On March 31, the Lions started off the tournament with a 81-67 win in the quarter finals against Oak Hill Academy out of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia and advanced to the semifinals.
The semi finals would pose a more challenging duel, yet the Lions still pulled away 59-53 against Prolific Prep of Napa Christian based in Napa, California on April 1.
The third day of the tournament would be the hardest matchup of the Lions entire season. The Lions played for a national title against No. 4 ranked Montverde Academy located in Montverde, Florida. Montverde has won the past five national titles, and the Lions played a strong game against their experience but fell 49-60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.