The Branson Pirates soccer team opened its season on the road on Tuesday at Carthage — and suffered its first loss of the season with a 2-1 score.
The Pirates enter the game with an all-time 2-15 record against the Class 4 Tigers, with two of those losses coming in September of last season.
Carthage managed two goals in as many minutes in the first half.
Late in the second half, senior Jose Najera scored a goal for the Pirates, but Carthage held the one-goal lead for the win.
“(Senior goalkeeper) Pilot Ascone kept the score close with the help of a stellar defensive effort by a host of Pirates,” head coach David Brenner said.
Branson hit the road again on Thursday for a road game against Springfield Catholic. Catholic defeated Central (Springfield) 3-0 on Friday, Aug. 27. The Fightin’ Irish hadn’t played since. The result of Thursday’s match was not available in time for publication.
The Pirates, however, will host Carl Junction at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for their season opener before playing in the Parkview Tournament Sept. 10-11.
