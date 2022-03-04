The Branson Sweethearts Dance Team picked up a trophy at the state championships held in St. Charles on Feb. 26.

The team advanced to the Missouri Dance Team Association state championships following performances at the Missouri State Sugar Bears invitational where they placed second in the Mix category and third in the Pom category.

The Sweethearts placed third in the state in the Mix dance category for Division 4.

The team also finished sixth place in the Pom category. This year is the first year the team competed in the Pom category on any level.

In addition to the team awards, four members of the squad were recognized as Academic All-State competitors: Talya Tinoco, Aiden Harper, Kylee Dandini, and Jenna Bernhardi. All four had a grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0.

“I’m so proud of this dance team,” member Talya Tinoco told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We work so hard and everyone is so talented. Our coach Kristen, who we call Coach K, is the best coach we could ask for, and she always makes sure we have our best foot forward. State was an amazing learning experience getting to watch the other great teams compete, while also laughing and having fun with some of my closest friends.”

Tinoco was excited at the prospect of making another run to the state competition.

“I only have one year of high school left, and I’m so excited to compete next year with Coach K and our incredible team,” she said.

Coach Kristen Dasto told Branson Tri-Lakes Knew she gets so much joy out of working with the team.

“The Sweethearts are such a talented, hard working group of young ladies,” Dasto said. “This season we took on a few new challenges and had an absolute blast. It is truly an honor to be this team’s Coach.”