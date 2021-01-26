The Branson wrestling team hosted Hillcrest, Buffalo and West Plains for a senior quad on Thursday, Jan. 21. The boys squad swept the three visitors, while the girls lost to West Plains but won the others.
The Branson boys won 54-21 over Hillcrest thanks to five wins by fall in the 126-, 138-, 145-, 152- and 195-pound classes. Jacob Rainey, at 195 pounds, had the fastest pin in 40 seconds.
The girls defeated Hillcrest 54-6.
The boys’ match against West Plains was a little closer thanks to fewer open weight classes. All but three matches were decided by fall. Cade Grimm had the quickest pin for his team in 37 seconds at 170 pounds.
Kyshin Isringhausen also had a pin in 37 seconds, but his was against Buffalo in the 132-pound class.
The Branson boys held West Plains and Buffalo to 27 team points, scoring 54 and 51 on them, respectively.
There Branson boys will compete in the Central Ozark Conference Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Republic High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.