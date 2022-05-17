The College of the Ozarks Baseball Bobcats advanced to the championship game of the NCCAA NDAG Regional Tournament on Thursday afternoon and faced Kansas Christian College. The Bobcats had cruised to the tournament final by outscoring their opponents 39-4, and they were looking to punch their ticket to the NCCAA World Series.
Spencer Greene took the mound for the Bobcats and cruised through the first inning with only a leadoff single allowed. The Bobcats wasted no time getting the offense going with a Chuck Hill double, a Ryan Daggs hit by pitch, and a two-RBI single off the bat of Caleb Johnson. Johnson moved to second on an error and Trey Riley drove him in to give the Bobcats a 3-0 lead heading to the second.
The Falcons answered with a run on a pair of singles in the top of the second, but Greene closed the door. The Bobcats went down in order in the bottom of the second and the game moved to the third. Bats for both teams remained quiet until the fifth inning when Cadan Kauffman led off with a single. Kauffman was forced out when Isaiah Smith reached on a fielder’s choice. A pair of stolen bases put Smith at third and a Ryan Daggs walk put runners at the corners.
A ground out ended the threat and the game moved to the sixth with the Bobcats leading 3-1. KCC threatened in the top of the sixth with a single and a walk but Greene kept them off the board to maintain the lead. A Trey Riley double was stranded in the bottom half of the sixth and the game moved to the seventh.
Greene continued to take care of business in the seventh and eighth and the Bobcats threatened to add to the lead in the bottom of the eighth. A one-out triple off the bat of Caleb Johnson started the offense and a Trey Riley hit by pitch was followed by a walk to Titus Atkins. The next two batters went down on strikes and the Bobcats stranded the bases loaded. A leadoff homerun for the Falcons caused some drama in the ninth and Ryan Daggs came on in relief to close out the game. A pair of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice ended the game and the Bobcats took the 3-2 win and the Regional Championship.
Spencer Greene picked up the win on the mound and Ryan Daggs secured the save for the Bobcats. Caleb Johnson (3B) and Trey Riley (2B) led the offense with two hits each and Chuck Hill (2B), Cadan Kauffman, and Isaiah Smith each added a hit.
The Bobcats earn an automatic bid to the NCCAA World Series which will be played in Kansas City, May 20-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.