SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Branson boys tennis team ended the season with yet another historic mark.

For the first time in school history, the Pirates made it to the Final 4 which secured them a team trophy.

Branson faced Thomas Jefferson Independent in the semifinals. The Cavaliers were 14-0 coming into the match. The only team to win an individual match against them in the regular season was Central (Springfield), which still lost the match 7-2.

Other than a few points in tournaments, the Cavaliers left their opponents scoreless.

The Branson Pirates were able to score one on the Cavaliers earlier this season.

In the Joplin Invitational, the Pirates fell 3-1 on April 23.

In the MSHSAA Class 2 Team Championships, the Pirates were able to tack on points as well.

The Cavaliers start by winning all three doubles points, though Branson fought hard at a chance for one. No. 1 doubles team senior Gavin Brown and sophomore Nathan Bartram lost 8-6, as did No. 2 doubles team junior Hayes Stark and senior Caleb Buxton. In the No. 3 doubles spot were juniors Garrett Beckham and Jacob Decker, who battled for a 9-7 loss.

In the singles matches, No. 1 Brown fell to Ian Ding 6-0, 6-3, who also defeated him in the individual state tournament last week. Buxton kept the Pirates in the match, winning 6-5, 6-2 in the No. 5 singles match. Simultaneously, No. 4 Beckham won 7-5, 6-3 and No. 2 Bartram lost 6-3, 7-6 (3).

“I’m very proud of our boys. Our boys fought hard,” head coach Sean Kembell said after the match.

In the third place match, Branson faced the other public school, Ladue Horton Watkins, which won 5-0. All three doubles teams lost 8-2, 8-0, 8-1, respectively. The Rams won the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches to secure the win.

Branson placed fourth.

“We aren’t even the same team as we were in the first match,” Kembell said. “Every single dual, every single tournament, we just improved. We didn’t have a ton of experience, but now we have experience and confidence.”