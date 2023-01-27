The Branson Boys Wrestling team stands with an 8-4 record after a win on senior night, and one wrestler set the school’s record for most wins in a career after a win in a weekend tournament.
The team picked up a split in a match with Kickapoo and Ozark, beating Kickapoo 42-36, but suffered a 56-15 loss to Ozark. They dropped a 38-24 match at home to Willard on Jan. 17, before hosting Senior Night on Jan. 19, where they beat Hillcrest 54-18.
The boys team traveled to a tournament at Hickman High School on Jan. 20 and 21, where the team finished fifth out of 24 teams with five individual medalists. Kyshin Isringhausen won the tournament at 138 pounds, Cade Grimm was runner-up at 215, TJ Storment (150) and Tommy Mutarelli (120) finished in fourth place, and Alejandrao Berumen placed fifth at 190 pounds.
Isringhausen picked up his 150th career win during the Hickman tournament to set a new school record for career wins.
The Branson Girls Wrestling Team traveled to Clinton for a tournament where Lillian Moore won the 100 pound weight class. Two other wrestlers placed in the tournament: Daphne Worley was runner-up at 120 pounds, and Sommara Darnell placed at 115 pounds.
