BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After eight months of online competition, 54 young anglers from across the country will converge on Missouri’s Lake Taneycomo Oct. 30 for the world finals of the BassCat Boats Big Bass Zone Junior Championship presented by B.A.S.S.
The anglers qualified for the world finals via the online Big Bass Zone Junior Championship, which allowed young competitors to fish from anywhere and on their own schedule. Anglers submitted their fish catches to a virtual leaderboard for each state through the Fishing Chaos app. The angler with the heaviest five-bass limit from that state moved on to the 2021 BBZ Junior Championship world finals. The world finals will be a one-fish tournament.
Among the impressive field of finalists are some of the country’s best high school anglers, including 11 students who competed in July’s Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and seven anglers who were named to the 2021 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Carter Doren captured the 2020 BBZ Junior Championship title with a 4.35-pound largemouth. It was one of four tournaments Doren won during his 2020 season. Doren was part of the prestigious 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team and along with his partner Ryan Lachniet, who is also a BBZ Junior Championship finalist, notched an impressive Top 5 finish at the High School National Championship.
The 2021 champion will take home an astonishing prize package that includes a fully loaded 2021 BassCat Margay powered by a Mercury Pro XS outboard and outfitted by MotorGuide, Lowrance and Power-Pole. Other prizes up for grabs in the tournament include four trips to Lake El Salto, Mexico, provided by Anglers Inn International, scholarships from Bethel University and a host of gear from AFTCO.
The 2021 BassCat Boats Big Bass Zone Junior Championship presented by B.A.S.S. Finalists are: Micaiah Lindquist (Ala.), Nicole Williams (Ariz.), Aiden Baiza (Ark.), Kaine Navarro (Calif.), Evan Cox (Colo. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Samuel Shoemaker (Conn.), Jake Muir (Del. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Matteo Lasorsa (Fla.), James Quinlivan (Ga. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Cassius Olson (Hawaii), Hannah McCalmant (Idaho), Trey McKinney (Ill.), Dylan May (Ind. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Joaquin Wailes (Iowa), Casey Cobbs (Kan.), Will Carnes (Ky. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Wade Roberts (La. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Danen Smith (Maine), Nicholas Burnett (Mass.), Trey Richardson (Md.), Remington Barkley (Mich.), Kyle Bahr (Minn.) Wyatt Davis (Miss.), Will Shepherd (Mo.), Preston LittleEagle (Mont.), Jason Gibson (N.C.), Logan Bullinger (N.D.), Joey Oathoudt (Neb.), Dawson Wiggins (Nev.), Jack Forrestt (N.H.), Nicholas DellaPorta (N.J. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Adam Condito (N.M.), Kyle Burl (N.Y.), Braden McNamara (Ohio 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Logan Hoehne (Okla.), Joshua Buller (Ore.), Ayden Cowan (Pa.), Michael Browning (R.I.), Chase Black (S.C.), Brandon Bullinger (S.D.), Chase Hicks (Tenn. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Triston Richardson (Texas), Henry Barber (Utah), Ryan Lachniet (Va. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Avery Shoemaker (Vt.), Mason Bridges (Wash.), Brant Rowland (Wis.), Myles Paugh (W.Va.), Katy Carey (Wyo.), 2020 National Champion: Carter Doren (Nev. 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier), Second Chance BassCat Boats: Cody Wilder (Conn.), Second Chance B.A.S.S.: Joel Ahern (Ga.), Largemouth National: Carson Kamien (Fla.), Smallmouth National: Carson Forrester (Pa.)
