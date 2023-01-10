Branson Futsal High Above The Floor.jpg
Jason Wert

The 9th Annual Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament, sponsored by Southwest MO Rush and Lake Country Soccer, took place the weekend of Jan. 6 at the Branson Convention Center. The tournament is the first of two taking place over a two week period at the Convention Center.

Branson Futsal Player Dribbling 3.jpg
Branson Futsal Player Dribbling 2.jpg
Branson Futsal Players Watching Ball in Air.jpg
Branson Futsal Player Dribbling.jpg
Branson Futsal Goal.jpg
Branson Futsal Goalie Throw In 2.jpg
Branson Futsal Pre Match Huddle.jpg
Branson Futsal Shooting 3.jpg
Branson Futsal Goalie Throw In.jpg
Branson Futsal Shooting 2.jpg
Branson Futsal Team Warming Up 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Younger Player Inbound Kick.jpg
Branson Futsal Denied by Goalie 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Younger Players 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Younger Player Kickoff 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Shooting 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Over The Shoulder Score 1.jpg
Branson Futsal Ouch it hit me.jpg

