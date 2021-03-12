FORSYTH, Mo. — As one of the first to sign to play volleyball at the next level, Forsyth senior Cadence Swank celebrated the moment with her current and future coaches, family and teammates.
“I never thought that I would get to this level,” Swank said with a smile.
Swank signed to play at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, just 45 miles from the gym she played in during her high school career.
She was looking at other schools farther away, but she liked everything about Evangel and its program.
“it just felt like home — the atmosphere at Evangel is just very welcoming,” Swank said.
Swank said being able to continue her volleyball career at the next level was an exciting feeling, especially in a time where everything else is so uncertain.
“It’s really exciting to kind of know what my next step is,” Swank said. “It was very, very challenging with COVID-19, to try and figure out just how to reach the attention of coaches.”
The Lady Panthers ended their fall season 21-6-1. Swank had 392 career kills since joining the varsity squad her sophomore year. In her senior year she finished with a 40.2 kill percentage.
