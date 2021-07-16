Ozarks DynaCom, a leading media and communications company in the central Ozarks region, and the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network have announced a new agreement.
Legends 106.3 (KRZK- FM) has been selected as a member of the Chiefs Radio Network and home of the Chiefs for the 2021-22 season. As part of the agreement, 106.3 Legends will broadcast all preseason, regular season, and possibly postseason games, along with pre-game and post-game coverage.
“We are extremely pleased to enter into this new partnership with the championship Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s most well respected and prestigious organizations that is beloved throughout the Ozarks,” said Steve Willoughby, General Manager, Ozarks DynaCom. “Legends 106.3 is bringing legendary music, entertainment and connections to the Ozarks. The legendary Kansas City Chiefs are a perfect fit and something our audience is thrilled to have available here in Chief’s country.”
“We look forward to partnering with Legends 106.3 and the powerful Ozarks DynaCom family of stations,” said Dan Israel, Executive Producer, Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. “The ability to bring our game broadcasts to the Central Ozarks is exciting. We welcome this new opportunity for Chiefs fans to engage with their favorite team.”
One of the Midwest’s most recognizable radio and television personalities, “Voice of the Chiefs” since 1994, Mitch Holthus will return as the play-by-play personality for the Chiefs Radio Network. Ozarks DynaCom has opportunities for fourteen area organizations to sponsor the Chiefs game broadcasts, beginning on August 20, 2021 with the broadcast of the Chiefs’ first pre-season game. The regular season runs from September 12, 2021, until January 9, 2022, with hopes and plans for another successful post-season schedule thereafter.
Listeners can tune in Legends 106.3 (KRZK-FM) throughout the Ozarks’s region or listen live via www.Legends1063.fm Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Facebook @krzkradio.
