The Reeds Spring Wolves boys wrestling team gave a good showing at the 54th Annual Kinloch Classic.
The tournament which took place on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Springfield hosted 21 teams. Reeds Springs finished in fifth place overall.
The Wolves had several standout individual finishes. Senior Evan Wilson took the first place medal in the 170-pound weight class. In addition to Wilson’s victory, Eden Crain finished fourth in the 285-pound weight class and Easton Byrne finished fourth at the 145-pound weight class.
The Reeds Spring girls wrestling team also saw mat time in December at several tournaments, including Branson Girls Tournament, Parkview Girls Tournament and the Nixa Girls Invite Wrestling Tournament. At the Nixa girls wrestling tournament, Kierstin Allen placed second in her weight class and Lexi Harris placed fourth.
