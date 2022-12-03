The Reeds Spring Wolves finished second after making history last week, winning their way to the first state championship in the program's history.

The Wolves were defeated 46-7 by the undefeated Cardinal Ritter Lions in the MSHSAA Class 3 Show-Me Bowl Championship game Saturday, Dec. 3 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The Wolves season is over but the historic run is one which has seen the team and the community come together. The team has ridden a winning season culminating in a seven game winning streak, winning the Big 8 East title, a district championship crown, to make history making it to the final four and now taking the second place in the state championship.

Wolves seniors led by No. 30 Caden Wiest, No. 59 Eben Crain, No. 1 Addison Abshire, No. 5 Adam Lewis, No. 2 Tracey Cobb, No. 23 Preston Blubaugh and No. 71 Moses Barr have helped establish the winning ways for the Wolves this season.

Junior quarterback No. 7 Blandy Burall and junior wide receiver No. 13 James Dowdy left their mark on the season, as well. Burall became the first 2,000-yard passer in Wolves history and Dowdy has made a name for himself with his abilities.

The Wolves just couldn’t catch a break against the undefeated team with speed bound for the SEC and the Big Ten.

The Lions were the first to score and continued their dominance. Cardinal Ritter scored the game's first 20 points with Marvin Burks running in a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. Receiver Ryan Boyd also caught a 16-yard touchdown with 3:44 left in the first half.

The Wolves got on the scoreboard when Burall rolled to his left and then turned around to throw a perfect pass to running back Sophomore No. 17 Jace Bolin for a 30-yard touchdown to bring it to 20-7 before halftime.

In the second half, the Lion’s Burks continued his impressive performance on the field scoring two more rushing touchdowns of the game on the Lions' first two possessions of the second. Also scoring for the Lions in the second half was Fredrick Moore, who scored twice with touchdown receptions of 48 and 36 to extend the Lions' lead to 39.

The Wolve’s attempts to get on the board in the second half were shut down by the dominant Lions.

The Wolves finished the season at 12-3, setting the record for most wins in football program history plus getting their highest finish in State Competition beating by one place the 1980 Wolves that finished tied for third.

Look for photos and more on this story in Wednesday’s edition.