The Branson High School Girls Tennis team picked up a win in the Branson Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The team picked up the first place honors over Lebanon, Webb City, and West Plains.

“It’s always very exciting when you win your own tournament,” Head Coach Michael Draper told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The girls have worked very hard throughout the summer and during this fall, and I have been so happy to see them get rewarded this season.”

Medal Winners in their flight were:

#1 Singles: Andrea Fuentes, 1st.

#2 Singles: Sylvie Barbour, 1st.

#3 Singles: Jasmine Tran, 2nd.

#1 Doubles: Avery Webber, Cassandra Carter: 1st.

The tournament win capped off a busy week where the team won on the road against Forsyth and Carthage, but lost on the road to Carl Junction at Joplin.