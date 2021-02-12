All dates and times are subject to change based on weather and the coronavirus.

Check with the respective schools to confirm dates and times during poor weather.

Saturday, Feb. 13

10:30 a.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball vs. Billings

12:30 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball vs. Billings

2 p.m. Reeds Spring girls vs. Logan-Rogersville

5 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball at Bacone College

5 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball vs. Stockton

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball at Bacone College

Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Liberty (Mountain View) in Bolivar, Missouri

Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Wrestling at Monett High School

Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Wrestling at Camdenton High School

Monday, Feb. 15

5:30 p.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball at Everton

5:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. John Brown University

7 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Carthage

7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Logan-Rogersville

7 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Clever

7 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball at Mansfield

7 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball at Everton

Tuesday, Feb. 16

4 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Lincoln Christian University

5 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Southwest (Washburn)

7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Billings

7 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Carthage

7 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball vs. Strafford

7 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball vs. Lutie

Wednesday, Feb. 17

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at William Woods University

Hollister boys basketball at Mt. Vernon

Thursday, Feb. 18

7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Forsyth

7 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Neosho

7 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. Mansfield

7 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Clever

7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball vs. Monett

7 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Billings

Friday, Feb. 19

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Freed-Hardeman University

7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Springfield Catholic

7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Monett

7 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Carl Junction

7 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Carl Junction

Saturday, Feb. 20

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Freed-Hardeman University

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College

3 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College

4 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Galena in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament

Branson girls Class 1 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Harrisonville High School