All dates and times are subject to change based on weather and the coronavirus.
Check with the respective schools to confirm dates and times during poor weather.
Saturday, Feb. 13
10:30 a.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball vs. Billings
12:30 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball vs. Billings
2 p.m. Reeds Spring girls vs. Logan-Rogersville
5 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball at Bacone College
5 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball vs. Stockton
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball at Bacone College
Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Liberty (Mountain View) in Bolivar, Missouri
Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Wrestling at Monett High School
Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Wrestling at Camdenton High School
Monday, Feb. 15
5:30 p.m. School of the Ozarks girls basketball at Everton
5:30 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. John Brown University
7 p.m. Branson girls basketball vs. Carthage
7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Logan-Rogersville
7 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Clever
7 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball at Mansfield
7 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball at Everton
Tuesday, Feb. 16
4 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Lincoln Christian University
5 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Southwest (Washburn)
7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Billings
7 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Carthage
7 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball vs. Strafford
7 p.m. School of the Ozarks boys basketball vs. Lutie
Wednesday, Feb. 17
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at William Woods University
Hollister boys basketball at Mt. Vernon
Thursday, Feb. 18
7 p.m. Blue Eye boys basketball vs. Forsyth
7 p.m. Branson boys basketball vs. Neosho
7 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. Mansfield
7 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Clever
7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball vs. Monett
7 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball at Billings
Friday, Feb. 19
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Freed-Hardeman University
7 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Springfield Catholic
7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball vs. Monett
7 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Carl Junction
7 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Carl Junction
Saturday, Feb. 20
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Freed-Hardeman University
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks women’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College
3 p.m. College of the Ozarks men’s basketball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College
4 p.m. Blue Eye girls basketball vs. Galena in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament
Branson girls Class 1 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Harrisonville High School
