For the fourth straight year, the Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs are Sparta Lady Classic champions.
The Blue Eye girls just came off a fifth place finish in the Pink & White Lady Basketball Classic in Springfield and jumped right into another tournament. While the Sparta tournament held less competition than their previous, the Lady Bulldogs managed impressive wins over Pierce City, Chadwick and host Sparta.
Pierce City was the Lady Bulldogs’ most dominating win. Pierce City was 3-7 coming into the tournament and couldn’t keep up with the high pace of Blue Eye. The first win for Blue Eye was a 32-point 66-34 win.
The Lady Bulldogs then faced Chadwick in the semifinals and handed Chadwick its second loss of the season. They again held their opponent to 34 points, but scored 10 fewer this game.
The championship game against Sparta was much closer, though Blue Eye still won 44-33.
Juniors Riley and Avery Arnold took home a shared co-MVP honor. Junior Kyla Warren made the Sparta Lady Classic All-Tournament Team.
Blue Eye took a few short days to recover from yet another tournament before heading north to face 2-10 Reeds Spring.
