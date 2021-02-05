The Branson Pirates celebrated several athletes who signed their National Letters of Intent for National Signing Day on Feb. 3.

Five football players, a volleyball player and a female wrestler signed to compete at the next level.

William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, will get two Pirate athletes in the fall. Josiah Hutchinson (football) and Neah Finkbone (women’s wrestling) signed to become Cardinals. William Jewell is a Division II school.

Finkbone said during the ceremony she never imagined herself signing to wrestle at the next level.

Brady Blackwell will travel the farthest away from home, and is the only one to sign with a college out of state. He will play football at Quincy University, a Division II college in Quincy, Illinois.

It’s possible Blackwell and Hutchinson will see each other in college since both William Jewell and Quincy are in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Tyke Wells signed to play football at Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri, which is also in the GLVC.

Kierstyn Harmon will also travel several hours north to continue her volleyball career at Hannibal-LaGrange University, an NAIA school in Hannibal, Missouri.

Casey Turner will play Division III football at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri.

Cristian Berumen will stay the closest to home. He signed to play football at Evangel University.