Three Hollister Tigers signed their national letters of intent on Thursday morning in front of a crowd of family, coaches and teammates.

Seniors Cole Jones, Konner Hatfield and Colby Teaster signed to continue their athletic careers in three separate sports.

The three grew up playing sports together, particularly baseball, and made sure to sign on the same day.

“I’ve played with these guys my entire life, so being able to finally sign together is a dream come true,” Hatfield said. “We are seeing our dreams finally grow into something bigger.”

Hatfield signed to play football at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.

He said he chose to play there because of its closeness to Hollister, the campus and the team.

“I could tell they really cared about me and my relationship with God, and that’s how I knew it was the right choice for me,” Hatfield said.

Jones signed to play basketball at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Teaster signed to play baseball at College of the Ozarks, both of his parents’ alma mater.

“It means everything,” Teaster said. “This has been my dream for as long as I can remember.”

All three will still play baseball this spring under head coach Trent Oxenreider. They are three of six seniors on the squad. Teaster is one of three to sign to play baseball in college.

“It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders for sure,” Teaster said after signing. He said he’s glad he can focus on the season ahead.

Jones said at one point, everyone believed they would all sign to play baseball.

“It’s crazy because everyone predicted for us all to play baseball, but we all chose what our hearts wanted us to play and we went our separate ways,” Jones said.