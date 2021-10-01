In preparation for the state meet later this season, the Blue Eye cross-country team traveled north to Columbia to run on the same course state will be on — in the Gans Creek Classic.

The Blue Eye girls competed in the smallest, least competitive division — the White Division. Senior Riley Arnold placed first with a time of 19 minutes, 7.4 seconds. The team placed 11th out of 25 teams.

The boys team competed in the middle division — Blue — and placed 13th out of 38 teams. Senior Ryan Cardenzana placed eighth in 16 minutes, 21.4 seconds. Larger schools throughout the state including Ozark, Park Hill South, Lee’s Summit West, University City, and more, competed in this division.

For the girls team, freshman Olivia Cardenzana (40th), senior Braylynn Siercks (75th), senior Alexis Litel (126th), senior Michelle Palumbo-Lins (128th), sophomore Cammie Linscott (177th) and freshman Hallie Badley (204th) finished the race for Blue Eye.

Junior Jadon Weaver (49th), senior Roman Ray (75th), junior Houston Parker (112th), junior Alex Labrier (191st), senior Braeden Boyd (224th) and freshman Dalton Vasquez (244th) also competed for the boys team.

Area schools compete at Republic

In the 9th Annual Republic XC Invitational, Branson, Hollister and School of the Ozarks competed.

The Branson boys team placed first out of six teams. Sophomore Tristen Bough won gold in 17 minutes, 0.8 seconds at the meet. Seniors Joseph Loth and Daylon Studyvin followed in third and fourth place, respectively.

School of the Ozarks senior Titus Thompson placed fifth.

Branson senior Ezeckual Freed placed seventh, sophomore Cole Snavely placed eighth, freshman Matthew Cox placed 10th, junior Hunter Frazier placed 13th, followed by junior Justin Fleetwood at 14th.

On the girls side, Branson sophomore Lilli Sever placed second overall with a time of 21 minutes, 56.44 seconds. Sophomore Hali White placed eighth followed by Hollister sophomore Kat Schaefer at ninth place.

Sophomore Dylan Davis (23rd), freshman Gabriel Storment (33rd), sophomore Justin Akers (35th) and sophomore Tristan Hates (61st) also competed for Branson. On the girls side, sophomore Piper Fogelquist (13th), junior Abby Mulnik (16th), freshman Adrienne Roberts (18th) and senior Brianna Peek (24th) competed for Branson. The girls team placed second out of three girls teams.

Hollister senior Alexis Fischer placed 17th and junior Madison Pinson placed 23rd.

Freshman Ethan Howard (25th), sophomore Shadrach Thompson (27th), junior Sam Mutrux (40th), freshman Josaih Martin (41st), junior John Carswell (57th), junior Will Burney (62nd) and freshman Ayden Evans (70th) competed for School of the Ozarks. Freshman Abie Nievar placed 26th as the only girl runner for School of the Ozarks.

Hollister had three boys compete. Sophomore Jacob Fletcher placed 53rd, freshman Lucas Nelson placed 58th, and sophomore Dakota Parker placed 67th.

Branson competes at Camdenton, this Saturday, Oct. 2. Hollister will compete at Cassville on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Reeds Spring competes at East Newton, Lamar

Last Saturday, the Wolves sent a boys and girls team to the East Newton Cross-Country Invitational.

Freshman Jenna Adams led the way for the girls, placing 39th overall with a time of 24:00.60. Junior Brithny Saucedo-Longoria (47th), sophomore Aubree Davis (50th), sophomore Dahlia Brand (61st), and senior Nicole Yendes (72nd) finished in the race as well. The team placed eighth.

On the boys side, the team placed 11th out of 13. Junior Caden Chavez placed the highest at 54th in 19 minutes, 39.33 seconds. Sophomore Logan Noriega (68th), sophomore Reed Thierbach (70th), senior Jacob Gordon (96th) and senior Xander Dejager (102nd) also finished the race.

At the 13th Annual Lamar Tigers Cross-Country Invitational, Adams placed 45th. Saucedo-Longoria (60th), Davis (70th), Yendes (80th) and Brand (81st) also competed. Chavez placed 48th on the boys side. Thierback (105th), Noriega (107th), Gordon (130th), and Dejager (141st) also competed.

Branson, Blue Eye, Reeds Spring, Forsyth and Hollister are all scheduled to compete at the Branson Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.