The Hollister softball team outscored their opponents 25-6 on Monday and Tuesday to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Hollister Lady Tigers run-ruled Billings 10-0 in the sixth inning when Mackenzie Hamilton singled to center for the winning run.
Hollister’s batting was highlighted, though, by a homerun in the third inning.
Junior Jackie Pyatt smacked a two-run home run over the center field fence.
The Lady Tigers recorded nine RBIs off 11 hits, with Hamilton, Pyatt and senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey all recording two RBIs.
Bailey pitched the full six innings for the Lady Tigers, striking out 15 of her 25 batters faced. She walked four and allowed three hits through 113 pitches.
Against Miller, Shyannh Frenzel pitched five innings and brought in four RBIs off three hits. Frenzel had a double and a homer.
The Tigers will host Forsyth on Monday and travel to Conway on Tuesday, April 6, before playing inthe Big 8 Softball Festival on April 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.