Four area High School athletes were honored at the 11th Annual Sports Commissions Awards.

On Tuesday, June 20, nearly 200 student-athletes and 10 teams from southwest Missouri high schools were honored during the event, which was held at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. The Springfield Sports Commission and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced finalists for fall and winter sports in April, and recently announced finalists for spring sports, as well as for Teams of the Year and Athletes of the Year. There were a total of 34 categories with nominees, chosen by a selection committee.

Area athletes nominated in the SCA’s fall sports were:

- Reeds Spring’s Adam Lewis in the Football Linebackers and Defensive Backs category.

- Cade Grimm, from Branso High School, in the Boys Wrestling Upper Weights category.

- Nate Bartram, from Branson High School, in the Boys Tennis category.

- Branson’s Kyshin Isrinhausen was nominated in two categories: Boys Field Events and Boys Athlete of the Year.

Lewis, Grimm, Bartram and Isrinhausen did not win in their respective categories.

A video celebrating the success of each athlete in each sport was shown during the evening, with finalists introduced on stage and a winner of each category announced. The printed program included athletes’ bios detailing their accomplishments of the past school year.

Athletes were recognized in tennis, golf, swimming and diving, cross country, softball, soccer, volleyball, football, wrestling, basketball, track and field, and baseball. Sports offered to girls and boys are split into their respective categories. Football has finalists for offensive skill positions, defense and linemen. Wrestling will include lower weights and upper weights. Emerging Sports category featuring bass fishing, boys volleyball, Esports and target shooting was added to the lineup for this year’s awards. A Spirit category of cheerleading, dance and marching band was also recognized.

All finalists and winners can now be found at www.mosportshalloffame.com.