It was the longest month any of the Forsyth girls had experienced since the pandemic first reached southwest Missouri.

The Lady Panthers were told to quarantine shortly after their third-place finish in the Blue Eye Invitational.

They were not scheduled to play in any tournaments over winter break, but they had games scheduled for the week before the holiday season.

Those were canceled, and they were sent into a waiting game.

But on Jan. 4, to kick off the new year, Forsyth played Tri-Lakes opponent Reeds Spring. And they started the new year off right.

Forsyth won 52-21 with multiple contributors.

Head coach Mandy Rogers played 13 girls that game, but senior Scarlett Texeira was the shining star for the Lady Panthers.

Texeira ended the night with a triple-double — she scored 15, grabbed 17 rebounds and had 10 steals. She also had five blocks and one assist.

Her 15 points put her just shy of 1,000 career points.

Fellow seniors Katrina Drake and Triniti Sullenger also helped Forsyth to one of its best wins of the season. Drake had eight assists.

Sullenger ended the night with 10 points, five assists and three steals.