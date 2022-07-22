Branson Parks and Recreation is opening registration for 2022 Adult softball leagues.

The leagues will be designed for different skill levels and will take place on different nights of the week.

The leagues for the 2022 season are:

Men’s Open, which competes Tuesday evenings;

Co-Ed Competitive and Recreational which play Wednesday evenings;

Church League on Thursday nights;

Men’s Recreational which is also on Thursday nights.

All leagues will have an eight-game regular season and end with a single-elimination championship tournament. Teams in each league will be given the option to “double enter” for twice as many games as space will allow.

The cost for each team is $315.

A mandatory manager’s meeting will take place on the last day of registration, Tuesday, July 26.

Registration for the leagues can take place online at BransonParksAndRecreation.com by visiting the “adult softball” page. Anyone with questions can call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.