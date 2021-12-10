Kutilek Clay Kemp David Kemp.jpg

Hollister High School senior Clay Kemp signed his Letter of Intent to continue his education and athletic career in baseball at St. Louis Community College. Pictured left to right: STCC Pitching Coach Aaron Kutilek, Clay Kemp, David Kemp (Clay’s father).

