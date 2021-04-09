Saturday, April 10
9 a.m. Branson baseball vs. Poplar Bluff
11 a.m. Hollister softball at Mt. Vernon in the Big 8 Softball Festival
11 a.m. Reeds spring baseball vs. Northwest (Hughesville)
3 p.m. Forsyth baseball at McDonald County
4 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Blue Eye
6 p.m. Branson baseball vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Branson Doubles Tennis Tournament
College of the Ozarks track and field at Pittsburg State University
Forsyth Softball Tournament
Forsyth Tennis Tournament
Monday, April 12
8:30 a.m. Branson boys golf at Springfield Invite at Millwood Golf Course
4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis vs. Aurora
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Billings
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Kickapoo
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Republic
5 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Billings
5 p.m. Forsyth softball at Skyline
College of the Ozarks golf at Williams Baptist - Battle at Big Creek
Forsyth Golf Tournament
Tuesday, April 13
2 p.m./4 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Missouri Valley College
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Hollister
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Ozark
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Aurora
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball at Mt. Vernon
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball at Sparta
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Ozark
Blue Eye track and field at Clever
College of the Ozarks golf at Williams Baptist - Battle at Big Creek
Hollister boys golf at Marshfield Invitational
Hollister track and field at Nixa
Wednesday, April 14
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Spokane
Branson boys tennis at Springfield Tournament
Thursday, April 15
1 p.m. Branson boys golf at Ozark Invitational at Fremont Hills Golf Course
4 p.m. Branson track and field at Harrison
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Joplin
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Webb City
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball at Logan-Rogersville
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Cassville
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis at Monett
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Joplin
5 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Crane
5 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Strafford
Blue Eye track and field vs. Spokane
Hollister, Reeds Spring boys golf at Aurora Tournament
Friday, April 16
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Lincoln Christian University
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Marionville
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Fair Grove
5 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Hartville
5 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Clever
5 p.m. Hollister softball at Strafford
Branson Soccer Invitational
Branson boys tennis at Joplin Invitational
College of the Ozarks track and field at University of Central Missouri
Hollister track and field at Ash Grove
Forsyth boys tennis at Monett
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball at Lincoln Christian University
Branson Soccer Invitational
