BOLIVAR, Mo. -- Blue Eye, Branson, Hollister and Reeds Spring all walked away with at least six medals after competing at the SBU Relays in Bolivar, Missouri.

Branson, the only Class 5 school in the area, competed on Monday and walked away with seven medals.

Junior Cali Essick was the only one to walk away with multiple medals, placing second in long jump and third in the 200-meter dash and triple jump. Fellow junior Kayli Thomas was the only Pirate to win a gold medal, jumping 5 feet, 3 inches in high jump.

Sophomore Adrian Manderson placed third in triple jump, and junior Colsen Conway placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. Senior Payton McCormick was 0.12 seconds away from first place in the 300-meter hurdles, earning third by one-one hundredth of a second.

Blue Eye, Hollister and Reeds Spring competed in the small-school competition on Tuesday.

Hollister ended with eight medals, Reeds Spring with seven and Blue Eye with six.

Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold took home three medals in distance events. She placed third in the 3,200-meter run. Her 2 minutes, 26.25 seconds in the 800-meter run and 5 minutes, 25.58 seconds in the 1,600-meter run were both good enough to place first.

Junior Kyla Warren took home a third place individual medal in the 200 for Blue Eye.The boys 4x800-meter relay and the girls 4x100-meter relay both placed third as well.

Junior Tanner Hirschi took home two medals for Reeds Spring, earning gold in pole vault at 13-3.5. He also placed second in triple jump, just a quarter of an inch behind fellow Wolf sophomore Preston Blubaugh, who lept 40 feet, 6.25 inches for gold.

Sophomore Caden Wiest rounded out the individual medals with a third place finish in shot put. Wiest also placed third as the third leg in the boys 4x100-meter relay of senior Matthew Allison, sophomore Evan Gross, himself, and freshman Chris Daniels.

The girls 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay placed second. Senior Karsen Bolt, junior Alexis Baskins and junior Amarah Porter ran in both relays. Freshman Allisyn Vance anchored the 4x1, while senior Ashley Nolan ran third in the 4x2.

Hollister ended the meet of more than 30 teams with eight medals thanks to four from junior Emily Young.

Young placed second in the 400-meter dash and triple jump. She earned gold in long jump at 16 feet, 7.75 inches, and she anchored the 4x400-meter relay of junior Makynzie Burns, freshman Kylie Escobar and senior Svea Pierson for a bronze medal.

Senior Christian Mayfield ran a 16.37-second 110 hurdle time for gold, and junior Tristan Parker ran the 400 in 52.03 seconds for gold as well. Both were in the 4x2 that placed second with sophomore Ty Lewis, Mayfield, senior Julien Parker and Tristan Parker.

Lewis, Julien Parker and Tristan Parker also ran 1-2-3 in the 4x4 with senior Jaxon Thomas anchoring for third place.

The postseason starts for Blue Eye and School of the Ozarks next Saturday, May 8. The Class 2 schools will compete in the Class 2 District 6 meet at Reeds Spring High School, hosted by S of O.

Hollister and Reeds Spring will compete at Lamar High School the following Saturday, and Branson will compete at Nixa.