Area schools took to the diamond earlier this week.

On Monday, March 27, the Hollister Tigers took to the field in Springfield.

The Tigers took on the Monett Cubs on the City of Springfield owned Hammons Field. The trip was a success for the Hollister boys as they grabbed a win, 5 to 3.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Tigers traveled to Billings, where they faced the Billings Wildcats. The Tigers once again brought home a win, with a score of 6 to 3. The win brings the Tigers’ season record to 3 -1.

The Lady Tigers softball team saw action twice at the beginning of the week.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Lady Tigers traveled to Ava to face the Lady Bears. The Bears shut out the Lady Tigers 15 to 0. On Wednesday, March 29, the Lady Tigers hosted the Springfield Catholic Lady Irish. The Lady Tigers lost 3 to 17.

The Forsyth Panthers and Lady Panthers saw action on the field earlier this week.

On Monday, March 27, the Forsyth Lady Panthers softball team hosted the Diamond Wildcats. This was a rematch, as the two teams met last week at the Mount Vernon Tournament, where the Lady Wildcats beat the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers were unable to hold off the Wildcats once again, this time by a score of 10 to 5. Forsyth committed eight errors in the game, which led to seven Diamond runs.

The Lady Panthers faced the Crane Lady Pirates on Tuesday, March 28. The Crane game was moved to Forsyth due to wet conditions in Crane. The Lady Panthers beat the Lady Pirates 13 to 3.

After coming off a big championship win at the Ozarks Baseball Classic this past weekend, the Forsyth Panther Baseball team headed to Bradleyville to face the Eagles on Tuesday, March 28. The game was a close one with the Eagles inching out the Panthers with a final score of 14 to 13.

The Branson Pirates hit the home field against Lake Community High School, of Illinois, on Tuesday, March 28. Branson lost a pitching duel at 1 to 0.

The Galena Lady Bears hosted the Fordland Eagles in softball action on Monday, March 27. The Eagles shut out the Bears 18 to 0. On Tuesday, March 28, the Lady Bears the Southwest (Washburn) Lady Trojans. The Lady Trojans beat the Lady Bears 19 to 7. On Wednesday, March 29, the Lady Bears lost their game in the SWCL Tournament against the Purdy Eagles. The Lady Eagles shut out the Bears with a score of 15 to 0.

The Galena boys saw action on the diamond with mixed results on Monday and Tuesday. First on March 27, the Galena Bears traveled to Norwood to face the Pirates. The Bears defeated Norwood with a final score of 14 to 3.

On March 28, the Bears faced the Blue Eye Bulldogs in Blue Eye. The Bulldogs defeated the Bears with a score 4 to 14.

The Reeds Spring Wolves baseball team traveled to Seneca to face the Indians on Tuesday, March 28. Seneca outscored the Wolves 12 to 1.

The Crane Pirates baseball team traveled to Pierce City on Monday, March 27, to face the Eagles. In a very close game, which saw extra innings, the Eagles edged out the Pirates with a 14 to 13 score.

The Crane Lady Pirates saw mixed results on the field as they lost against the Forsyth Lady Panthers in their game on Tuesday, 3 to 13. They then saw one loss, against the Purdy Eagles 0 to 10, and one win, against the Billings Lady Wildcats 5 to 4, during the SWCL Tournament on Wednesday, March 29.