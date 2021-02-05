The Branson boys basketball team lost its third Central Ozark Conference game 68-46 to Republic on Tuesday.

Republic currently sits on top of the conference with a perfect 3-0 record and a 17-2 record overall. Republic’s only two losses have been in championship tournament play — 57-54 to Greenwood and 68-57 to Helias Catholic.

Branson, on the other hand, is relying on its junior class that would benefit from an extra year under its belt.

Still, junior Kyle Scharbrough has led his team in scoring in almost every game this season.

Of his team’s 46 against Republic, he scored 25. Twelve of those points came in the first half.

Still, it wasn’t enough for Branson to make much of a dent against a team like Republic.

After the first quarter, Republic led 25-11.

The Pirates held the Tigers to their fewest points in the second quarter, but Republic still held a 12-point lead at half.

Republic’s 3-point shooting was the biggest struggle for the Pirates.

The Tigers have been on a roll in terms of long-range shooting. The week prior, Republic defeated Camdenton 86-49 with Drew McMillin scoring 61 points off 16 3-pointers tied for the state record.

Republic made 14 against Branson.

McMillin scored 32 of his team’s 68.

Branson was able to pull within eight of Republic during the third quarter, but the Tigers responded and held a 55-38 lead as the quarter ended.

The final quarter told the same tale as the rest of the game, and Republic won.

Scharbrough was the only Pirate in double figures against Republic.