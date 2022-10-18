FORSYTH PANTHERS

The Forsyth Panthers traveled to Butler to face off against the Bears after winning the Mid-Lakes Conference Championship last week.

The Bears dominated the Panthers in the first quarter, not allowing the Panthers on the board. Zach Starhan scored a 51 yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, finally putting the Panthers on the board.

The Panthers rallied in the second half with Aaron Gross scoring a 19 yard touchdown run, a 26 yard touchdown pass and a 32 yard touchdown pass all in the third quarter.

It was not enough to take the win from the Bears. The Forsyth Panthers were defeated by Butler 62-36.

The Panthers will host the Central Springfield Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 21.

BRANSON PIRATES

The Branson Pirates ran into a tough Ozark Tigers team at home on Senior Night, and ended up on the losing end of a 28-7 game.

The Tigers took advantage of two Branson turnovers to push through to the win. Turnovers have been a key issue for the Pirates this season.

The lone Branson touchdown came on a 5-yard run from Cade Grimm in the third quarter following an Ozark turnover.

The Pirates end the regular season on the road at Webb City Friday night.

REEDS SPRING WOLVES

The Reeds Spring Wolves hosted the Wildcats of Logan-Rogersville on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 14.

Under the Friday night lights, the Wolves football team jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the early part of the first quarter. The Wolves then held on to claim the lead, knocking off the visiting Wildcats, by a score of 28-14.

This win clinches a tie for Reeds Spring for the Big 8 East Conference Title. The Wolves can win the outright title if they win on the road against Mt Vernon in the regular season finale.

The Reeds Spring team is now 6-2 for the season and will head to Mt. Vernon to take on the Mountaineers on Friday, Oct. 21.

HOLLISTER TIGERS

The Hollister Tigers defeated the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, with a final score of 26-21.

Running Back Blake Russell had a 75 yard run resulting in a touchdown for the Tigers. Running Back Colton Hale also rushed for a touchdown in the game. Quarterback Luke Calovich landed a 52 yard pass to Tight End Noah Richardson, resulting in a Hollister touchdown.

With Saturday’s win, Hollister’s season record improved to 3-5 while Springfield Catholic moved to 0-7.

Hollister will face the Lamar Tigers Friday, Oct. 21 at home. Lamar is currently 7-1 on the season.