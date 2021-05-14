Branson, Forsyth, Hollister and Reeds Spring are all sending at least one golfer to their respective state tournaments that start on Monday. Forsyth is sending two golfers.

Forsyth competed in the smallest class of area schools as a Class 2 school.

Senior Hunter Creson and sophomore Cooper Voliva each qualified out of the district tournament. Creson shot 19 over par for a score of 91 to place fifth. Voliva shot 28 over for an even 100.

Forsyth ended the tournament with a team score of 447 for sixth place out of 15 teams.

Creson will tee off at 8:09 a.m. and Voliva will tee off at 9:12 a.m. on Monday, May 17, to start the Class 2 MSHSAA Boys Golf Championships at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar.

Hollister sophomore Garrett Snyder and Reeds Spring junior Ty Cooper qualified for the Class 3 state tournament shooting 81 and 82, respectively. Snyder ended in a four-way tie for 11th.

As teams, Reeds Spring placed 10th with a team score of 378 and Hollister shot 396 collectively.

The Class 3 Championships will be held at Crown Pointe Golf Course in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. Snyder starts Day 1 with an 8:54 a.m. tee time. Cooper won’t start until 9:21 a.m.

The only Branson golfer to make it to state was Nathan Woodmansee. He shot nine over par to tie for ninth and a stroke score of 79. Branson finished fourth as a team, shooting 348 collectively.

Woodmansee will compete in the Class 4 Championships on Monday and Tuesday, starting with an 8:27 a.m. tee time at Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin.

Live results will be available at MSHSAA.org as well as directions, tee times and more.