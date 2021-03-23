The Forsyth Lady Panthers started the season with a second-place finish in the Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament on Saturday, March 20.
In a one-day event, the Lady Panthers scored 30 total runs across three games.
The Lady Panthers started with a 15-0 win over Stockton, then moved on to defeat Strafford before falling to Skyline.
Forsyth defeated Stafford 13-12 on a walkoff after being down 7-1 and 10-4.
In the final game, Skyline won 14-1 to take first place.
Forsyth continues its season in the Mt. Vernon tournament where it will face Clever (2-1), Mt. Vernon and Plato.
