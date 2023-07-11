Team registration is open for a golf tournament to help raise funds, which will benefit Reeds Spring School District seniors and teachers.
The Reeds Spring Foundation is now opening up registration for teams to their annual golf tournament in October. The Wolf Howl Scramble will take place on Monday, Oct. 2, starting at 9 a.m. at Pointe Royale in Branson.
The entry fee is $400 for a team of four. The fee covers the tournament and a box lunch for participants. There will be cash prizes for the winners, and several other prizes are available for on-course competitions.
Sponsor spots are also still available.
“The money raised will be used to provide scholarships to Reeds Spring seniors so they can continue their education after high school,” Reeds Spring School Foundation Chairman Ben Fisher said in a previous interview in October 2022. “We’ll also use some of the money to fund classroom grants for Reeds Spring teachers.”
The Reeds Spring School Foundation was established in 2010 and has given more than $500,000 in college scholarships to Reeds Spring graduates. The foundation has also funded over $38,000 in classroom mini-grants to district teachers and in dual-credit assistance.
To register, visit www.rs-wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.