The Seneca Indians defeated the Hollister Tigers 42-0 on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals.
Hollister traveled to Seneca for a Saturday afternoon game, which took place after a Friday evening game had to be rescheduled due to area storms.
Seneca will face off against the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers at home on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Class 2 District 4 - District Tournament.
