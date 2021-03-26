A second-place finish in the conference tournament wasn’t enough for the Lady Panthers. Despite scoring 30 runs in three days, the Forsyth softball team fell 14-1 in the Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament last Saturday.
This week, the Lady Panthers started pool play for the Mt. Vernon Tournament. And, well, they continued to run up the score.
In three pool play games, Forsyth outscored its opponents 24-17. Host Mt. Vernon was the closest in Game 1, losing by just one run. Forsyth went on to beat Plato 7-4 thanks to a three-run homer from sophomore Oletha Rich. Clever couldn’t hang on against the Lady Panthers for a 11-8 Forsyth victory.
Final game times were postponed due to weather and were not available at the time of publication.
Forsyth continues with a busy week next week, starting on Monday at Spokane.
