A year ago, it was still uncertain what fall sports would look like. Questions arose about attendance, contact tracing, cancelations and more. But a fall sports season did happen. Here’s a few highlights from last fall.

Schools create guidelines for attendance

Each school district varied its guidelines and restrictions last year based on school size, county health department guidelines and CDC guidelines, stated a Branson Tri-Lakes News article from Aug. 28, 2020. Masks were required unless social distancing was possible. Signs were posted at fields, in gyms and outside complexes.

Branson wins big over Willard

Homecoming ended in a big win for the Branson Pirates, who hadn’t seen a win since Sept. 18. A full four quarters led the Pirates to a 48-14 over Willard in front of a home crowd. The win put the Pirates at 3-4, but the win came against a competitive Willard team.

“It felt like we were really building off each other’s momentum on both sides of the ball and finished strong at the end of the game,” Hayes said in a Branson Tri-Lakes News article from last October. “Our kids really put the gas pedal down and finished strong to get a win. Every win in our league is a good one.”

Hollister volleyball cancels home tournament

John Burgi, Hollister’s athletic director, said the tournament cancellation wasn’t due to concerns of COVID-19 for their team. Multiple JV teams and one varsity team had to drop out of the tournament due to quarantine, and Burgi said others had mentioned they were close to having to drop out, stated an article from the Branson Tri-Lakes News.

With districts so close, Burgi said the coaches all agreed it was in the best interest not to bring together large groups of teams for the tournament. Above all else, Burgi said the tournament was canceled due to safety concerns.

Reeds Spring wins

district game

The Reeds Spring Lady Wolves defeated Doniphan 8-7 after trailing 7-0 prior to the fifth inning.

“We’ve just kind of done that quite a few times this year,” Walker said in an archive article from October. “We’ve scored big runs late in the game.”

Prior to the district win, Reeds Spring was 9-14.

Blue Eye, Branson

volleyball win districts

District play began for the Lady Pirates when they played the Monett Lady Cubs and won all three sets. Their success continued when they faced the McDonald County Mustangs the next day, winning all three sets again. The win gave them a district championship.

Blue Eye began with a match win in four sets. They moved on to face New Covenant and won that match in three sets for a final score of 3-0. The win moved them to the Class 1 State Sectionals.

Forsyth football has best record in program history

The Forsyth Panthers fell 41-20 to Fair Grove and ended their season. Their game against Fair Grove on Friday held some similarities to their first game against them earlier this season. The loss left the Panthers with a 7-4 record for the second, the best in the program’s history.

Reeds Spring misses final two games due to COVID-19

On paper, they made it to the second round of districts, but no postseason games were played. The Wolves moved on after a forfeit from Hollister in the first round. Hollister forfeited due to COVID quarantine orders. They then had to forfeit their second round game due to quarantine orders.

This was the first game of the season Reeds Spring had to forfeit due to COVID quarantine orders, according to Reeds Spring head coach Andy McFarland. Three other times, the games were canceled because of quarantine orders for the other teams.