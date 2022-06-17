A local angler group, which is part of a nationwide organization, will host a fishing tournament open to anglers of all experiences.

U.S.A. Bassin MO-11, a small group of amateur fishermen, will be hosting its third of five tournaments this season on Sunday, June 26, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Lake Taneycomo.

“We are a small, but fun group of anglers that enjoy not only the lake and competition, but the comradery of the division,” MO-11 Tournament Director Matthew Brock told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “U.S.A. Bassin is a great way for anyone interested in tournament fishing to “get their feet wet” against other amateurs in the area.”

U.S.A. Bassin is an amateur bass fishing tournament trail, which was started in 2003 when Indiana firefighter, Kevin Yeary, observed the fishing industry was lacking affordable and family-friendly tournament trails.

At the time, the economy had been through several small recessions. During these hard times, Yeary noticed fewer anglers were spending their extra income on fishing tournament trails, according to the U.S.A. Bassin website. Yeary came up with an idea to get anglers fishing again while saving them money. This led to the creation of the organization, whose motto is “Spend Less, Fish More & Win More.”

In 2003, with 60 members across three states, U.S.A. Bassin was born. In the years which followed, the organization grew at a rapid rate. By 2005, the organization had more than 500 members and was operating in five states. In 2007, it had grown to 1500 members, participating in 280 events in nine states. By 2009 the organization had more than 3,400 members in 17 states participating in over 500 seasonal events. The organization has continued its upward growth, according to the website.

“U.S.A. BASSIN is an amateur bass fishing tournament trail that promotes a family-friendly atmosphere where singles, teams, co-ed and youth can experience competitive angling at an affordable price,” Brock said. “MO-11 is one of many divisions across the midwest with tournaments on Bull Shoals Lake and Lake Taneycomo.”

U.S.A. Bassin hosts two types of tournaments across the country, Open and Members-Only tournaments. Any angler can participate in open tournaments but anglers need to purchase a membership to participate in Members-Only tournaments. Memberships are free to youth under the age of 18 before Aug. 31 of every season. During Members-Only tournaments, members fish for points which qualify them for Classic Week and a chance at winning a brand new boat. Members also have the chance at winning other prizes and awards that are not available for nonmembers.

Tournament entry fees start at $25 for a weeknight and $50 for a weekend per team, in hopes to make sure the U.S.A. Bassin tournaments are affordable for everyone, according to the website.

“Registration for U.S.A. Bassin is $30 a year for each (adult) angler,” Brock said. “This fee allows you to fish any of the tournaments held nationwide. Registration is good for this season, (which) ends on Aug. 31. Our tournaments cost $65 a boat and include entry into the “big bass” pot. Prizes are paid out based on the number of boats participating. The general payout is 70% of the total entry fees.”

Brock said those who want to participate can pre-register or register on the day of the tournament.

“There is registration information at www.usabassin.com, or competitors can sign up at any of our tournaments the morning of,” Brock said. “ We welcome any and all anglers to participate and love to see new participants.”

For more information visit www.usabassin.com.