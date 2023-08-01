The worldwide eyes of youth baseball will turn to Branson starting Wednesday, Aug. 2, when the 2023 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series opens their world championship tournament at Ballparks of America in Branson.

The competition will last for 10 days and feature 34 teams, including 10 from outside the United States: Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Japan, Bahamas, The Netherlands, Korea, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and the Caribbean.

The initial games will be part of pool play, with the winners of the pools advancing to the knockout stages of the tournament. The first and second place U.S. teams in each group, along with the first, second, and third place teams in pool play from the international pools, will play for the World Series Championship.

The remaining teams will also play a knockout tournament to determine the “Iron Bracket” champion, meaning every team will participate in at least one post-pool game.

Here are the teams for the U.S. groups in pool play:

Group A: Waipahu, HI (Pacific Southwest); Florence, AL (Southwest); Yardley, PA; Chicago, IL; Glen Allen, VA; Branson, MO.

Group B: Lutz, FL (Southeast); Southeast Denver, CO (Midwest Plains); Honolulu, HI; Marlboro, NJ; Bryant, AR (Arkansas); Twin Falls, ID.

Group C: Easton, MA (New England); Southeast Lexington, KY (Ohio Valley); West Fargo, ND; Kennewick, WA; Hot Springs, AR; Cherry Hill, NJ.

Group D: Flood City, PA (Middle Atlantic); Black Hills, WA (Pacific Northwest); Dover, NH; West Raleigh, NC; Boonville, MO (Missouri); Windsor, CA.

The international teams will compete in two groups:

Group E: Sydney, Australia; San Nicholas, Aruba; Seoul, South Korea; Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Yilan, Taiwan.

Group F: Calgary, Canada; Kansai, Japan; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Guayama, Puerto Rico; San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Pool play will take place from Friday, Aug. 4 through Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the knockout tournament play starting the next day. Branson’s first pool game is Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. on BOA’s Chicago Field against Pacific Southwest.

The World Series championship tournament will have U.S. teams facing off in the first round with second place teams from one group facing the winner of another group: Group A 2nd place vs. Group D 1st place; Group B 2nd place vs. Group C 1st place; Group C 2nd place vs. Group B 1st place; and Group D 2nd place vs. Group A 1st place.

In the International bracket, the first place teams from each pool will gain a bye into the second round. Group E 3rd place will play Group F 2nd place, who will play Group E 1st place team in the second round; Group F 3rd place will play Group E 2nd place with the winner facing Group F’s 1st place team.

The World Championship game between the winners of each bracket will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 4:30 p.m. in Ballpark of America’s St. Louis Stadium.

Daily admission to watch the games is $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and children ages 7 to 16; children ages 6 and under are free. A season pass for the event is $75 for adults and $35 for seniors and children, and can be purchased at the venue.

Fans can also follow the action by downloading the tournament’s official app, available with other tournament information on the Babe Ruth World Series League website, baberuthworldseries.org.