OZARK, Mo. — The Branson girls soccer team fell to Ozark 1-0 in a closely contested game on Tuesday evening.
By the time the varsity game had started, the shade of Ozark High School covered over half of the field length-wise and the breeze gave the air a slight chill.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Tigers took turns getting the ball to the corners for their forwards, but Ozark was the only team able to capitalize.
Branson moves to 8-2 on the season. The Lady Pirates traveled to Joplin on Thursday and host the Branson Invitational final rounds on Saturday, April 17.
They will host Cassville on Monday and travel to Republic on Tuesday for six games in as many days before hosting Webb City on Thursday, April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.