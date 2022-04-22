United States Marines Corps Amanda Hoenes was awarded the 2022 Wynn Award after a six month solo canoeing expedition across the U.S and paddled 3,300 miles. Hoenes was one of seven women awarded a Wynn Award at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame luncheon on Wednesday April 20 in Springfield.
The Wynn Awards honor former high school, college and Olympic athletes who made positive impacts on women’s sports or contributed to the advancement of women’s sports in the Show-Me State. The award is named after Dr. Mary Jo Wynn, the pioneer of women’s athletics at Missouri State University. Wynn was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and honored as a Missouri Sports Legend in 2014.
Honenes’ thousands of miles in water was spent to reach her goal of paddling the Missouri River from its headwater to the Gulf of Mexico. She began her journey in July 2021 near Three Forks, Montana and reached the Gulf of Mexico in January 2022.
With the company of her rescue dog, Hank, Hoenes paddled through Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Missouri and traveled by all the other states the rivers touch.
Hoenes was a distinguished athlete in high school and played softball and track for Branson High School. After she graduated, Hoenes enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps in 2001 and was a helicopter crew chief and aerial gunner. She served three tours in the Iraq War and earned a 2003 Bronze Star with a V, for valor, and was the 2004 Junior Enlisted Woman of the Year (West Coast).
After her tours in Iraq, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Colorado State University and worked a decade in information technology.
